HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- There are two Christmas Parades coming up soon in Union County, one in Uniontown and the other in Morganfield.

The Union County Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual “Children’s Christmas Event” in Uniontown on Saturday, December 16. The event will be from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the fire station on Mulberry Street. During the event children will be able to meet with Santa and inflatables will be set up for the kids to play with. The annual Christmas Parade will then make its way through town at 5:00 p.m.

The Morganfield Christmas parade will also be held on Saturday, December 16 beginning at 3:30 p.m. The parade will start at the Morganfield City Park and continue down Main Street, where it will then travel to Uniontown to join their parade at 5:00 p.m.