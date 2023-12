EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Many Tri-Staters probably remember the camper that was parked out on the Ohio River sandbar last year.

The sandbar returned earlier this year and now someone has put a Christmas tree on it.

It appears the tree even has ornaments on it.

You might even be able to see it yourself from the Evansville riverfront.

It’s unknown who put the tree there.