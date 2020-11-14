Christmas tree arrives in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville’s Christmas tree arrived Friday at the Civic Center.

The donated tree is a 25-foot tall, 18-foot wide blue spruce. It will be decorated with about 25,000 lights and topped with an illuminated “E.” The ceremonial tree lighting will be next Thursday at 5 p.m.

The Signature School choir will be performing and everyone is welcome to attend. Face masks and social distancing will be required.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 13, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: