Christmas trees arriving at Tri-State tree lots amid shortage worries

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) As the Tri-State gets ready for Thanksgiving, some local Christmas tree lots are getting ready for the start of sales.

But there remains concerns over a Christmas tree shortage this year.

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving. But it already feels like Christmas for Boy Scout Troop 399 in Evansville.

“I’m definitely excited for the new season coming up. Glad to be back,” said William Nurrenbern, an Eagle Scout with Troop 399.

“I’m excited to finally get it going,” adds Levi Bigge, a boy scout with Troop 399.

1,400 trees arrived from North Carolina and Canada to their lot at Sacred Heart Church this afternoon.

“I wasn’t really worried about it because I heard that one of the trucks would be here early,” said Bigge.

The lot’s sold 1,200 to 1,500 trees the past few years and is the major fundraiser for their activities next year.

“I wasn’t necessarily worried about running out, I was more worried about trucking and borders and customs,” said Christmas tree lot chairman Ed Kuhn. He says when he secured their order in June and July, tree lots in North Carolina reported more orders from areas west of the Mississippi River.

“The tree farm down in North Carolina was getting calls from the west coast area. They say that really never happens. Their market clientele from North Carolina is the east coast and midwest,” he recalled. “He said, ‘I’ve got your quantities of what you ordered last year. We can subtle modifications with it, but we can’t do large increases because inventories have been already booked out.”

The American Christmas Tree Association says extreme weather and supply chain issues are impacting availability nationwide, and they recommend people buy trees early. They add those who wait too late could face limited availability.

(This story was originally published on November 24, 2021)