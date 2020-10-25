Church community gathers for stricken pastor

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- Members of Cup Creek General Baptist Church in Pike County came together Saturday night at Deaconess Gateway Hospital to offer support to the family of pastor Jeff Crowe amidst his battle with COVID-19.

Church members came with signs and stood shoulder to shoulder with songs, prayer, and a candlelight vigil for Crowe and his family. However, the church’s assistant pastor Richard Russell says Crowe has been optimistic.

Jeff said it himself, he said it’s a win-win. If something happens, I’m going home to see the lord, if I win, I’m here with my family Richard Russell

Russell added that his own perspective on COVID-19 has changed after the virus hit so close to home. Church members like Jon Hemmer also say they’re putting their hope in a recovery in the hands of God. However, Hemmer explained that if Crowe’s condition does not improve by Monday, his family will have to make a decision on what the future will hold.

(This story was originally published on October 24, 2020)

