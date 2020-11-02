Church remembers Evansville teen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Christian Fellowship Church hosted a vigil Sunday night to honor Evansville teen Lillian Gardner, 16, after she passed away in a car accident Thursday.

Those who knew Gardner, like Rachel Evans and Lindsey Wilson, remembered Gardner as someone with a bright personality and a friend. Evans said they could share deep conversations about a range of topics, including her faith.

We would talk through life’s hardest questions. Like what is my purpose, who is God, and does my crush like me? Rachel Evans

Wilson says the church came together to help people cope with the tragedy in a safe way.

We knew that Lilly was so well-loved and supported so really our team, our staff here came together decided this was the best thing to help these students grieve in a safe way. Lindsey Wilson

Sunday’s vigil featured music, a candle lighting ceremony, prayer, and a slideshow featuring pictures of Gardner from the church and those who knew her best. Services for Gardner will be held Wednesday, with a visitation starting at noon and a funeral at 6:00 p.m.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 1, 2020)