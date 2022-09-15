HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Churchill Downs Incorporated announced Thursday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ellis Park Racing & Gaming in Henderson from Enhancement Holdings, LLC for total consideration of $79 million in cash subject to certain working capital and other purchase price adjustments.

“This is an exciting announcement for the horse racing industry, the cities of Henderson and Owensboro,

and the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. “Churchill Downs

has proven it has the experience, resources, and desire to reinvigorate Ellis Park into a premier racing

destination and provide unmatched gaming entertainment.”

Churchill Downs also said it will construct a track extension facility in Owensboro. The closing of the transaction is contingent upon approval by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.