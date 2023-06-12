HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Churchill Downs Incorporated announced they have secured a site in eastern Daviess County, outside of the Owensboro city limits, to build a $75 million regional tourism destination.

According to a statement from Churchill Downs, they were originally in discussions to develop the Ellis Park extension at Towne Square Mall, however the Owensboro City Commissioners rejected the proposal on March 21. Officials say they were told they were not willing to reconsider at that time.

Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson previously said he believes the city commission not amending the smoking ban for the facility may have been the nail in the coffin.

According to an earlier report, the extension would have taken over the old JCPenney store that closed several years ago. It was expected to employ 150 people with a wide selection of horse racing machines, simulcast betting, a viewing area and a new race and sports themed restaurant.

We will update this story as we learn more.

This is a developing story.