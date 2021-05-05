Cinco de Mayo celebrations underway across the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– It’s time to celebrate with some chips and salsa for Cinco de Mayo. It’s a holiday celebrating the Mexican army’s victory at the battle of Puebla in 1862. People around the nation are celebrating the widely known holiday by feasting on their favorite drinks and Mexican dish.

Cinco de Mayo is celebrated more in the United States than it is in Mexico as Americans commemorate Mexican culture and heritage. Although, few Americans know the significance of this celebration or mistaken it for Mexican Independence Day, which is celebrated is September 16th.

Cinco de Mayo started being observed 40 years after Mexico became free from Spain. The fifth of May celebrates the Mexican army’s May 5, 1962, victory over France at the Battle of Puebla even though the Mexican army was outnumbered.

“I think it was about 6,000 Frenchmen and maybe about a third of that, around 2,000 Mexican indigenous people and without the proper equipment that the Frenchmen had, they were able to pull it off so it gave them more power to defend their land and defend their country and their people,” said Eber Menjivar, Association of Latin Americans of Southern Indiana’s President.