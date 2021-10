OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Officials say a proposal to change the time of Owensboro’s teen curfew will not be considered.

In September, a local minister suggested that the city commission change the curfew to 9 p.m. However, commissioners say they have concerns about enforcing a law that strict.

The curfew for anyone younger than 18 in Owensboro is 1 a.m.