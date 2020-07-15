City Council approves funds for affordable housing initiative

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A unanimous vote by the Evansville City Council means ten new homes will be built by the Memorial Community Development Corporation to assist members of the black community. This comes after Evansville City Council originally blocked funds in a previous meeting with a split 4-4 vote.

Several council members apologized for not supporting the resolution at first. Councilman Ron Beane said he didn’t originally understand how the program and funds fit together and was hesitant about supporting the request for $400,000, but stated he now better understood the program.

Councilman Zac Heronemus also apologized to a member of the organization saying if there was ever a time to invest in the community, he believed that time is now.



“Most of what I learned about the project was here at that same time and I’ll chalk it up to kind of a rookie mistake for not reaching out and not speaking up; we had a lot on the agenda that night,” Heronemus said to an organization member during the meeting.



The $400,000 included in the resolution would help build ten affordable, single-family homes.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)