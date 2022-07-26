EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville City Council approved a pay raise for the Parks Board Director and Assistant Director.

Council member Missy Mosby says they decided to raise the salaries so they can attract qualified people. The Parks Department has been without a permanent director since Brian Holtz resigned last summer and was later charged with fraud, forgery and misconduct.

At the meeting, Mosby also said she wants to see more money go towards park maintenance. In August the council will hold budget hearings and she wants more maintenance workers to be included in the budget for next year.

“I’ve heard a lot of complaints about Wesselman Park. I actually did drive over there this past weekend and you know, I was very concerned with what I saw. And Garvin Park. I’ve had people call about Garvin Park.” Said Mosby.

She says the workers are doing their jobs, but the city just needs more help.