City leader – who’s also a Rod Stewart impersonator – takes stage at Friday After Five

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Many people got an early start to the holiday weekend on the Owensboro Riverfront.

It’s the seventh week for Friday After Five which is marking its 25th year. Friday, a city leader also morphed into a rock star.

That city leader? Owensboro’s Mayor Pro Tem, Larry Maglinger, who happens to be a Rod Stewart impersonator.

Maglinger took the Friday After Five stage for his Rod Stewart tribute. He’s an Owensboro native and many know him for that impeccable Stewart impersonation.

“He used to come in the country club I worked at, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, you look like Rod Stewart!’ He’ll stop and perform anywhere,” said Sue Shelton.

Maglinger had a chance to meet the man himself, Rod Stewart, who paid him a compliment.

“He said ‘nice hair mate,'” said Maglinger.

Maglinger opened for The Velvet Bombers which was also a crowd pleaser.