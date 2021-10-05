City of Boonville thanking local firefighters

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The city of Boonville is sending a big thank you to local firefighters.

The Boonville Fire Department is the only paid fire department in Warrick County, but they do more than respond to fires. They also do medical runs, arrive on the scene of car accidents and assist the police department with calls.

The city is showing their appreciation for everything they do by putting up red ribbons around light posts and benches and kids have even made thank you cards and pictures for firefighters. Thank you banners have also been hung up around the courthouse.

Firefighters will also have lunch and dinner brought to them by local restaurants this week.