City of Chandler receives COVID Response funding for small businesses

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana

CHANDLER, Ind (WEHT) The city of Chandler receives a big boost to help small businesses survive the pandemic. The city received $250,000 from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs as part of the COVID-19 Response Program Phase 3 grant.

 To be eligible for funding, businesses must have less than 250 employees. Each business must also show how COVID-19 disrupted business operations.

Businesses that receive other COVID-19 assistance such as PPP are still eligible to apply for funding. You can do so at southwestindiana.org. Applications open Wednesday at noon and will close on April 28 at 3 p.m.

(This story was originally published on April 20, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories