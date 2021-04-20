City of Chandler receives COVID Response funding for small businesses

CHANDLER, Ind (WEHT) The city of Chandler receives a big boost to help small businesses survive the pandemic. The city received $250,000 from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs as part of the COVID-19 Response Program Phase 3 grant.

To be eligible for funding, businesses must have less than 250 employees. Each business must also show how COVID-19 disrupted business operations.

Businesses that receive other COVID-19 assistance such as PPP are still eligible to apply for funding. You can do so at southwestindiana.org. Applications open Wednesday at noon and will close on April 28 at 3 p.m.

(This story was originally published on April 20, 2021)