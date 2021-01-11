City of Evansville applying for more federal aid for struggling businesses

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The City of Evansville is working to secure nearly $350,000 from the federal government for struggling businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is asking for $348,250 from the U.S. Economic Development Association Revolving Loan Funds. The Evansville City Council will consider approving a finance ordinance at Monday night’s meeting regarding the money request.

Throughout the pandemic, the City has provided three separate Revolving Loan Funds, totaling nearly $775,000.

Interested businesses and entrepreneurs can contact the Southwest Indiana Small Business Development Center to apply.

Additional COVID-19 assistance and relief can be found on the Reopen Evansville Task Force Assistance Portal.

(This story was originally published on January 11, 2021)

