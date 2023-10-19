POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – As the holiday season quickly approaches, the City of Evansville has selected their official Christmas tree. The tree is a large Norway Spruce that will come from the grounds of the Saint Wendel Catholic Church parish. The tree is estimated to be around 20 years old, and the city’s arborist says the base of the tree is evenly shaped, making it the perfect Christmas tree.

After seeing a video from the City of Evansville on social media asking for help finding the next tree, Father Ed Schnur with Saint Wendel Catholic Church said he immediately reached out to the city to donate the parish’s tree.

“I thought it would make a good Christmas tree, but I never knew how to go about that,” says Father Schnur. “But when I saw that Facebook post, I made contact, and we’re happy to be able to give it. We do have plans to replace it with another tree, so it’s not like we’re just going to cut it down. But we’re happy that a lot of people will enjoy it.”

Father Schnur says he hopes members of the church will be able to attend the mid-November tree lighting ceremony in downtown Evansville. He says the church is also grateful they are able to provide holiday joy for the surrounding community.