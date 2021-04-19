City of Evansville launching mobile vaccine effort in May

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – In the ongoing effort to make COVID-19 vaccines available to all residents, the City of Evansville will be conducting a mobile vaccine effort through the end of June. The mobile clinic will begin May 5.
Anyone 16 or older can get the COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is not required.
Vaccinations will be administered by Vanderburgh County Health Department staff. A METS bus will serve as a pop-up clinic in the following Evansville locations:
- Feed Evansville Community Food Share at Hartke Pool (201 North Boeke Road)
- Howell Park (1101 South Barker Avenue)
- Economy Grocery/Former Ruler Foods (1200 North Fulton Avenue)
- Main METS Terminal (103 NW Sixth Street)
- Lawndale METS Transfer Station (950 S. Hebron Avenue)
- Potter’s Wheel (333 Jefferson Avenue)
- Simpson’s Grocery (1365 Covert Avenue)
A schedule with dates and times for each location is available for download here or at reopenevansville.com.
(This story was originally published on April 19, 2021)