City of Evansville launching mobile vaccine effort in May

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – In the ongoing effort to make COVID-19 vaccines available to all residents, the City of Evansville will be conducting a mobile vaccine effort through the end of June. The mobile clinic will begin May 5.

Anyone 16 or older can get the COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is not required.

Vaccinations will be administered by Vanderburgh County Health Department staff. A METS bus will serve as a pop-up clinic in the following Evansville locations:

Feed Evansville Community Food Share at Hartke Pool (201 North Boeke Road)

Howell Park (1101 South Barker Avenue)

Economy Grocery/Former Ruler Foods (1200 North Fulton Avenue)

Main METS Terminal (103 NW Sixth Street)

Lawndale METS Transfer Station (950 S. Hebron Avenue)

Potter’s Wheel (333 Jefferson Avenue)

Simpson’s Grocery (1365 Covert Avenue)

A schedule with dates and times for each location is available for download here or at reopenevansville.com.

(This story was originally published on April 19, 2021)