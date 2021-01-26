City of Evansville warns of fake emails sent to local businesses

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Evansville officials are warning residents about fake email notices being sent to local businesses.

The emails take the form of a City of Evansville Business Permit and Licensing Division notice. They appear to be sent by the City’s eGov communications platform, officials said. Experts have identified these emails as phishing attempts to collect sensitive information. Those who receive a suspected phishing email should not open any links, notify the business IT staff and report it to the Evansville Police Department by calling 812-423-4486.

(This story was originally published on January 26, 2021)