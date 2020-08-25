City of Henderson adds definition for animal cafe

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The City of Henderson finalized an ordinance to add a definition for an “animal cafe” to the zoning ordinance.

At the city commission’s request, the Henderson City-County Planning Commission approved the zoning ordinance change at its August meeting. This comes after someone approached the city to allow an animal cafe in at least some zones.

The City of Henderson also approved changes to the civil service program, which effectively ends it. General employees holding a designated civil service position and participating in the Civil Service Pension Plan will remain in the civil service system unless they transfer or promote to a new non-civil service position, however all new hires will not be added to the system.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 25, 2020)

