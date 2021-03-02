City of Henderson announces Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Easter egg hunting will once again be nontraditional this year.

Instead of a traditional Easter egg hunt, the Parks and Recreation Department of the City of Henderson has placed 28 pictures of Easter eggs in the windows of local government offices and other city facilities.

The pictures have been arranged so they are easy to see from a car, and scavenger hunters will not have to go inside the businesses to find them.

Scavenger hunters are encouraged to take a walk to find some of them and take advantage of the arriving spring weather.

Here’s what to do to if you’d like to participate:

The Parks Department created an official form for recording the number of each egg and where it was discovered, and it can be printed from the City of Henderson’s website.

Or you can pick up a paper copy at one of these locations: Henderson Welcome Center, 101 N. Water St., in the information box next to the front door; The Perch, in the Games box; and at the Parks & Recreation Office, 920 Madison St., during business hours.

When you find all the eggs, make sure your name and phone number are printed on the form, and all the blanks are filled in with number/location of each egg.

Place your finished entry form in Mr. E. Bunny’s Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt Mailbox in Central Park along the Main Street sidewalk.

All entries must be in by April 4; winners will be contacted by April 9 to claim their prizes.

If you get stuck, the Easter Bunny will be posting some clues about egg locations on the City of Henderson’s Facebook page.

Call the Parks & Recreation Department at 270-831-1274 with any questions.

(This story was originally published on March 2, 2021)