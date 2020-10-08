City of Henderson cancels Halloween Extravaganza

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The City of Henderson announced this year’s Halloween Extravaganza has been canceled after a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The event was originally scheduled for October 25 at Newman Park. However, people looking to get into the Halloween season can attend a drive-in showing of the 1993 movie Hocus Pocus starring Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker October 30 in partnership with the Henderson Rotary Club.

The movie will be shown in the Field & Main employee parking lot on N. Main Street. While admission is free, people will need to reserve tickets online for the 6:30 p.m. showing. Trick-or-treating is still allowed in Henderson on Halloween, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

City officials also released some safety tips for trick-or-treaters and families from the Kentucky state Department of Health and the Green River District Health Department.

Halloween tips

Trick-or-Treat the Safe Way:

–Place individually wrapped candy outside on the porch, driveway or table.

–Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet from anyone not within your household.

–Always wear a face covering (Halloween masks DO NOT count as a face covering.)

–Clean hands before and after touching the wrapped candy.

–Trick-or-treat in family groups and don’t congregate in large groups.

–Trick-or-treat in your own neighborhood (do not travel to other neighborhoods.)

–Use hand sanitizer often, especially after contacting frequently touched surfaces and before eating anything.

Avoid high-risk activities:

–Traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating.

–Trunk-or-treat events with large groups in parking lots.

–Costume parties.

–Haunted houses.

–Hayrides or tractor rides.

–Traveling to fall festival in neighboring towns.

–Any event with large crows.

Consider safe alternatives:

–Carve or decorate pumpkins for display.

–Decorate your home or living space.

–Have a virtual Halloween costume contest.

–Watch Halloween movies with the people you live with.

–Have a scavenger hunt for Halloween treats in and around your home.

–Drive-by costume or car decorating contest with judges who are social distancing.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 8, 2020)

