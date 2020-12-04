City of Henderson creates remembrance tree

HENDERSON (WEHT) – The City of Henderson’s Parks and Recreation Department has added a remembrance tree to Christmas in the Park in Central park.

The remembrance tree is located in the gazebo. Citizens are invited to place a small, unbreakable ornament on the tree in memory of a loved one, officials said.

The tree will remain in place until Jan. 4. Ornaments remaining on the tree will be removed and taken to the Parks and Recreation office.

(This story was originally published on December 4, 2020)

