City of Henderson preparing to open Atkinson pool

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – After a season of not being able to open due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Henderson is preparing to open Atkinson Pool Memorial Day weekend. Details are still in the works to address changes in how the pool will operate and will be announced closer to opening day.

Starting April 26 and running through May 7, Henderson YMCA will offer lifeguard classes to train Atkinson Pool personnel. The class will be limited to 10 to 12 students at a time due to classroom size and the availability of CPR mannequins.

Class cost is $150 for YMCA members and $180 for non-members. Call the YMCA at 270-827-9622 to sign up and get the detailed schedule.

Atkinson Pool is accepting lifeguard applications as well as other positions. Lifeguards must be at least 16 years old by Memorial Day. They must also possess and maintain a valid Red Cross or YMCA Lifeguard Certification as well as valid First Aid and CPR for the Professional Rescuer certification.

The application is available on the City of Henderson’s website or from the Human Resources office on the third floor of the Henderson Municipal Center on First St.

(This story was originally published on April 5, 2021)