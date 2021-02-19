City of Jasper announces end of natural gas emergency

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) The City of Jasper announced Friday an end to the natural gas emergency declared on Tuesday.

The Jasper Gas Department says the supply chain has stabilized enough to allow customers to return to their normal usage. Weather conditions are expected to improve and pipelines are beginning to increase production. The department says more natural gas is available through Tetco and AnR remains restricted, but available.

Jasper officials say the response from local citizens to this unprecedented event was appreciated and reinforced the community’s willingness to contribute to the common good.

(This story was originally published on February 19, 2021)