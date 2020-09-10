City of Jasper supports local restaurants with ‘Downtown Chowdown’

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — The City of Jasper rolled out food trucks Wednesday night to support local restaurants.

It was the third night this year for the “Downtown Chowdown.”

Several food truck vendors from throughout the region were set up for people to grab a bite on their way home from work.

The city held its first Downtown Chowdown in July, with CDC guidelines in place.

The last Downtown Chowdown for the year is scheduled for October 14.

(This story was originally published on September 10, 2020)

