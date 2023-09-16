MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville’s first-ever Oktoberfest is underway. The outdoor event is located behind The Crowded House on West Center Street.

It’s the perfect event for beer enthusiasts, featuring both regional brews and traditional German-style lagers. There’s also plenty of food, games and live music as well as a marketplace featuring local vendors.

“We needed something to do. We needed some nightlife, so we brought nightlife,” says Crowded House manager Ashley Sutton. “It’s amazing. It couldn’t have been a better turnout. Every one of these has just blown my mind what they’ve done here. I’m ecstatic.”

Entry to Oktoberfest is free. Organizers say they plan to make this an annual event. Tonight’s activities end at 10:30.