City of Owensboro announces ‘Bridge Night’ event to celebrate bridge lighting

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) The City of Owensboro announced its Bridge Night event is scheduled for November 6th and 7th to celebrate the completion of the light installation on the Glover H. Cary “Blue Bridge.”

On the first night of the event, the Owensboro Symphony will have three different ensembles placed throughout Smothers Park. There will be a jazz quartet performing at BB&T Plaza at the RiverPark Center, as well as brass and string ensembles in the park.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. November 6th with an opening light show on the bridge that includes pyrotechnics. After the light show, guests will have a once in a lifetime opportunity to walk across the newly lit bridge from approximately 7:15 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Anyone who is not able to attend the November 6th event will have a second chance to stroll the bridge the following evening. The bridge will again be closed to vehicle traffic November 7th from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, there will be a limited number of pedestrians allowed on the bridge at one time, and masks will be required.

For more information, visit the Bridge Night event website.

