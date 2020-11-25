Big Rivers moving headquarters to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Big Rivers Electric announced on Wednesday they are relocating their headquarters to Owensboro. Their headquarters are currently in Henderson.

The new headquarters will be built at 700 W 2nd Street between Walnut St. and Elm. Big Rivers will spend about $10M to construct the building. Company officials are hopeful the project will be complete within 18-24 months.

Big Rivers headquarters operation employs 120 employees with an annual payroll of $14 Million.

(This story was originally published on November 25, 2020)

