City of Owensboro relocating fireworks display away from Humane Society

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The City of Owensboro announced one of its fireworks displays will be moved from Thompson-Berry Park to Jack C. Fisher Park.

Thompson-Berry Park is located near the Owensboro Humane Society. The Humane Society expressed concerns the launch site could be a problem for some of their animals.

“In an effort to bring a celebration to as many people in our community as possible, we originally chose Thompson-Berry Park because it is right in the middle of so many residential neighborhoods on the west end

of town, and it met the federal and state requirements for a professional pyrotechnic display,” said Tim Ross, Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro. “However, we have heard and understand the concerns

from people with the Owensboro Humane Society and decided to relocate the display to a location farther away from their facility. There are very few locations within the city limits that meet the required safety guidelines, but we are glad that we were able to get another site and still have a great show in the west side of Owensboro.”

In addition to Jack C. Fisher Park, fireworks will be set off from seven other locations across the city at 9:15 p.m. Friday, including Centre Court, Owensboro Sportscenter/Moreland Park, Southern Little League, the former Owensboro Health hospital, the former GE plant, and the Ohio River in downtown Owensboro. Owensboro Country Club will also synchronize its display to coincide with the other shows.

Spectators can tune in to 92.5 FM WBKR to listen to the soundtrack to which the fireworks have been choreographed.

For the safety of the public and the pyrotechnic professionals, the secure fireworks launch sites will not be open to the public. The parking areas, walking trails, and green space inside each park area will be closed

during the fireworks show. People attempting to watch from the launch sites will cause the fireworks at that location to be halted.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)

