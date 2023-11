HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The thirty-fifth official City of Owensboro Christmas Card was unveiled during yesterday’s City Commission meeting.

The card designed by Aaron Kizer is entitled, “2nd sTREEt”, and will be available for sale beginning today, November 22 for $2.00 each at City Hall.

City Hall is open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday except for observed holidays. A limited number of cards will be available to purchase.