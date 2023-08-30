Henderson, KY (WEHT) – Officials with the city of Rockport, Indiana have set a date for their first Halloween fest.

“Howl on the Rock” will take place at Rockport City Park on Saturday, October 28th from 1 p.m. until dark, with a fireworks show at dusk. These fireworks were originally scheduled for their Fourth of July celebration.

There will also be a car show, a “Trunk or Treat”, face and pumpkin painting, food trucks, as well as the construction of a mural using painted rocks.

City officials teased the announcement on their official Facebook page.