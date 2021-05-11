City officials looking to redevelop empty space in Owensboro Museum building

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro city officials are taking another look at repurposing an unused part of the building housing the Owensboro Museum of Science and History.

City manager Nate Pagan says they’re looking for ways to use space not currently taken by the museum in the 90,000 square foot building on Second and Daviess Streets. Pagan says there are several ways the empty space can be used while keeping the museum in the building.

The city previously looked at redeveloping the whole building and moving the museum a few years ago, but Pagan says that plan proved too difficult.