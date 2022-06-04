EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — It’s summertime in Evansville, so you know what that means! City pools are finally back open for the summer season.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says that historically, the pools open the weekend after Memorial Day because the majority of the employees they hire for the pools are high school and college students.

He says the city appreciates the work done by their pool employees. The summer fun at the city pools will run until the end of July.

Parks and Recreation oversees the operation and maintenance of the 5 city swimming pools:

Official say Helfrich and Lorraine are only open for Swim Teams this summer.