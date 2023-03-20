HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man who drove a car into the Peephole Bar & Grill in Evansville last month will face a civil lawsuit filed by someone who was reportedly injured in the crash.

According to court documents, Tyler Lee Wunderlich, struck a light pole and continued at “a high rate of speed” before crashing through the front door of the Peephole on February 16. As a result of the crash, the lawsuit alleges that Jeffrey and Kelley Adams suffered personal injuries, incurred medical expenses and lost wages.

The lawsuit says Wunderlich was driving while under the influence of methamphetamine, and his act of driving while impaired constituted “willful, wanton and shockingly outrageous misconduct”. Wunderlich is currently not facing any criminal charges for driving under the influence, but he was cited for speeding on the day of the crash.

The lawsuit was filed by Chapman Law LLC, and seeks compensation for the damages and to deter Wunderlich from similar misconduct in the future.

You can read the full complaint in the window below: