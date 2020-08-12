Civil rights activist reacts to Joe Biden’s vice presidential nominee

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Senator Kamala Harris is the first black woman and the first person of Indian descent to run as a major party vice presidential nominee. This announcement made Reverend Gerald Arnold happy. He is Evansville’s NAACP President and has been a civil rights activist for decades.

“We made the sacrifice. We took the beatings. We took the name calling. We got spit on for us to be where we are today,” said Rev. Arnold. He grew up during the pinnacle of the civil rights movement. “I grew in Monroe, Louisiana, and I got knocked off sidewalks, I was denied access to sidewalks, I could not live but within a certain segment of town.”

Schools, restaurants, and towns were still segregated. Reverend Arnold recalls he and his friends being shot at after trying to order a root beer float.

“We walked up to the window and he said, ‘We can’t serve you.’ We said, ‘Well you are going to serve us,'” Reverend Arnold explained. “Finally shot guns came out of the cars, and everywhere.”

Acts like this fueled his drive to fight for equality.

“I’m part of this evolution where you couldn’t think about running to be president.” Reverend Arnold

“You couldn’t think about being a fireman. You couldn’t think about being a policeman. You couldn’t think about being any of this stuff.”

He has seen Barack Obama in the oval office, and now the first black female of Indian decent as a vice presidential nominee.

“I’m delighted. I’m delighted to see it,” said Rev. Arnold. He said he is more drawn to her abilities as Senator of California than the color of her skin. “She is a gutsy heads up individual.”

Reverend Arnold is hoping this upcoming presidential election brings us unity he says the country needs.

“America has always been great. We just got to make sure that we keep the greatness going,” Reverend Arnold said.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 12, 2020)

