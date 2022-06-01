EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you live on the west side of Evansville, you might have noticed crews working along Claremont Avenue lately. That work continues as the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) announced yet another street closure.

Crews started work on Claremont at the beginning of June, closing the area between S. Red Bank Road and S. Tekoppel Ave. to work on the installation of a new water main and other related improvements. That work is expected to wrap up after four months.

Now, Claremont Avenue is closing another portion from Barker Avenue to Dreier Boulevard starting Monday, June 6. The utility company says they’re closing this section to also install a new water main.

According to EWSU, the closure will last approximately 3 months. Local traffic will have access as crews work.