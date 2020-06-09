Class ring found in Gabe’s Tower returned to owner 20 years later

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Before the first pieces of Gabe’s Tower started coming down Monday an Owensboro man recovered something he lost there two decades ago.

Stephen Turner, a host at ESPN Radio in Owensboro, says he got his Apollo High School class ring back after losing it at a party in 1998.

It was mailed back to the high school and former classmates tagged him on Facebook after it was posted.

“The fact that they were tearing down the tower, I instantly thought maybe they were tearing out some things at the tower and they found it wedged behind one of the dressers, it’s pretty crazy,” said Stephen Turner.

Turner says he plans to keep the ring in a safe place so that he doesn’t lose it again.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)