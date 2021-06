VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The annual Classic Iron Show put on by the Southern Indiana Antique & Machinery Club returned to the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center last weekend.

The event featured a flea market, sawmill, quilting and of course tractors. There were 175 antique tractors and over 500 lawn and garden tractors.

This was the first year for the event following its cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic. Organizers say they hope to bring back the event again next year.