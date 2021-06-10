Clean up continues after trio of tornadoes in southwest Indiana

(WEHT)- An EF-0 tornado Tuesday caused property damage and threw debris across Alford in northern Pike County, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado was one of three believed to hit across southwestern Indiana, including one in Gibson County and one in Spencer County. One man, Jesse Herrin, was injured after being hit by the roof of his Patoka garage, suffering a concussion and requiring stitches to his jaw and shoulder.

Officials in Spencer County say no property damage was recorded but several people including Beth Lee and Kalee Lipsey took advantage of the daylight to snap pictures of videos of the storm as it passed through the county.

Lee says she pulled over to send pictures and videos to family across the county to let them know of the storm. Lipsey says her kids were scared but, as a childhood fan of the 1996 film Twister, Lipsey says she’s always wanted to see one in person and considers herself lucky it was a mild storm.

Alford man Max Frederick says he was out on the porch when the Pike County twister hit, initially believing it was a crash on nearby Interstate 69. It wasn’t until later that Frederick says he realized a storm struck. As someone who lived through more severe tornadoes in the 1990s, Frederick says he’s happy the storm wasn’t worse.