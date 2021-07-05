Clean up efforts underway following downtown Evansville’s firework display

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Riverside Drive is reopened after closing down to accommodate for fireworks on the Ohio River. The firework show was sponsored by Tropicana Evansville.

On the Fourth of July, Riverside Drive had crowds of people pouring in to see the fireworks. Event organizers say about 35,000 people watched the vibrant display along the riverfront and downtown. Even after a popular event, the streets were cleaned up by the next day.

Downtown economic improvement leaders say garbage was put into bags which will be picked up Tuesday, July 6. Crews will be out all week to sweep up all the litter.