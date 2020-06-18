Clean up in Corydon cemetery continues

CORYDON, Ky. (WEHT)- The clean up continues after an African American cemetery in Henderson County was vandalized over the weekend.

Headstones in the United Brothers of Friendship Cemetery in Corydon were pushed over and damaged. The cemetery board members say they were heartbroken when they saw the damage.

Before this incident happened a man was volunteering to clean the tombstones in the cemetery. But now, he’s having to redo a lot of his work.

“When I got over here with her I just couldn’t believe it,” Sarah Posey says.

Posey is the secretary for the United Brothers of Friendship Lodge, and she knows the history that lies in the small patch of land tucked away in Henderson County.

She says one of the first people to be buried here was a slave, and when he died in 1904, his owner donated this land for his burial. Since then, it has grown as an African American cemetery with hundreds of people buried there.

“It is gorgeous out here so why would someone want to come out here and just push over the tombstones.”

ChrisJjefferson says he has taken it upon himself to make sure the headstones are clean, “I had had some people message me saying you can’t read the stones and it would be cool to find out who that was and then find out the history of who that person was.”

So he’s spent hours spraying and scrubbing the grime away. He says now he’s taking this job a little more seriously, “it makes me want to even spend more time out here and also look after the family members as well.”

Despite everything going on in the world today, posey says she doesn’t believe race was a factor in the vandalism.

“And I don’t think it was racially motivated to the point that they didn’t break them up. They just pushed them down,” Posey says. “Because we’ve had them broke up into pieces where no one could replace.”

She says, she’s grateful that wasn’t the case this time. The Henderson County Sheriff also says he doesn’t believe this was racially motivated and anyone with information should contact them.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)