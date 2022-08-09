HANCOCK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Hancock County Schools start their school year tomorrow.

Students at Hancock County Middle School will be required to have clear backpacks for the new year. Principal Traci Sanders says the new requirement is related to school safety. She says the change was made since they haven’t used school lockers after the pandemic started and much of their work is done on Chromebooks.

“Most of the things are on their Chromebooks, so they carry a Chromebook around, notebook, pencil and paper, and so we eliminated the lockers,” she explained.

Some parents were buying backpacks at the school, the day before classes start, while others got theirs at area stores. Hancock County Middle is the latest school around the country to switch to clear backpacks. Sanders says it also lets them make sure kids aren’t carrying anything that’s not allowed in the classroom or hallways.

“Without the use of lockers, the students are carrying their backpacks from room to room , and we felt like it would be safer if we knew what was in those backpacks being carried throughout the day,” she said.

“I think it’s really safe for the kids having clear backpacks,” said Daffany McFall, whose child starts 6th grade this year. She also says the safety concerns outweigh potential privacy concerns. McFall also hopes they are durable enough all school year.

“I’m hoping they will, because I think it’s best for her to have clear backpacks,” she said.

Principal Sanders adds if the student doesn’t have a clear backpack on the first day of school, they can still get one at the school.

(This story was originally published on August 9, 2022)