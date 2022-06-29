EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Spread across two days and six areas of discussion, the University of Southern Indiana hosted a global climate change workshop in the Griffith Center.

School officials say over 20 established scholars, early career scholars and graduate students attended from across the United States as well as several international scholars from Canada, Sweden, and Germany.

The six areas of discussion include:

How global climate change has been constructed

How global climate change has been communicated in various forms

Governance issues related to global climate change

Effects of climate change inequality and justice, nationally and globally

Socio-technical advancements in global climate change

The future of global climate change

The workshop provided attendees insight on future research questions, provided pedagogical guidance in the classroom and fostered global collaboration for future research and discussion on the topic.

“This workshop is targeted at clarifying what science, technology and society (STS) research has accomplished and what still needs to be done,” co-organizer Dr. Stephen Zehr says. “The interdisciplinary field of STS contains concepts and theory which offer an inroad into this complexity and can help guide solutions along sustainable and equitable paths. While many angles in this research will be discussed, one that stands out is a deeper understanding of how sociotechnical transitions occur (e.g., from fossil fuel to renewable energy sources) and how they can be facilitated.

He continues, saying, “These transitions often face resistance from entrenched economic interests, laws, cultural practices, political resistance, limited suppliers, etc., and may not initially appear economically rational. STS has the tools to understand how this resistance can be overcome in ways that are sustainable and more equitably distributed.”

The workshop was co-organized by Dr. Stephen Zehr, USI Professor of Sociology; Dr. Myanna Lahsen, Associate Professor in the Department of Thematic Studies at Linköping University in Linköping, Sweden; and Dr. Roopali Phadke, Professor of Environmental Studies at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota.