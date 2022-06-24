LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Residents in Lynnville are breathing a sigh of relief as a days-long manhunt for 64 year old Michael White came to a dramatic end Thursday night. After exchanging gunfire with police officers, White barricaded himself in a barn near Clutter Road.

Brad Chapman, a Lynnville resident, is relieved that the days-long manhunt has come to an end. His location along Clutter Road was an estimated 2 miles away from where the search came to a close.

“I saw, I don’t know, 6 or 7 additional police officers go by, some with their sirens on, some with just their lights, some without,” recalls Chapman.

Another few miles to the west is Lynnville resident Brad Dillman, Superintendent for Lynnville Park and Campground. Dillman is also relieved that the search is over, not only for himself as a resident, but for his park goers who were also shaken up.

“The campers were sitting out by their fires, the kids out riding their bikes, they weren’t letting them get too far away,” says Dillman.

Eyewitness News did reach out to a family member of Michael White. The relative did not want to be named, but says White was a good man who just associated with the wrong people over time.