EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After nearly three months of waiting, the cause of the deadly Weinbach Avenue home explosion has been revealed. Investigators say an uncapped valve caused a gas leak in the basement of 1010 North Weinbach Avenue, the epicenter of the blast. The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office says while the cause is known, what sparked the explosion could not be determined.

With the leak being detected two days before the blast, it is also unknown how the occupants of that home were unable to smell the gas leak. With some answers now provided, residents along Weinbach can begin moving forward with some closure.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before in my life,” says Weinbach Avenue resident Danny Tracy. “That was an experience that I don’t want to go through again.”

Tracy has lived on Weinbach Avenue for 18 years, and the August 10 explosion is something that will forever be etched in his memory.

“I ran outside here and it was raining insolation down,” recalls Tracy, “and I looked down the street there and I seen all the debris all across the street and everything.”

Tracy says thankfully, his damage was limited to screen windows and minor damage to his front door, as well as two warped garage doors caused by the blast. After hearing a gas leak in the basement caused the explosion, Tracy says his suspicions were true.

“I knew it had to be something like that,” says Tracy. “I mean gas or something, because an explosion like that, it doesn’t just happen with just small stuff. I mean, it was a heck of a blast.”

Across the street from Tracy is Russ Shaw. Eyewitness News spoke with Shaw just days after the explosion. He sustained damage to part of his home, and his garage was shifted two feet off its foundation.

“It’s structurally sound, it’s within the guidelines for being solid,” says Shaw. “It’s just getting stuff fixed.”

While the process has been a struggle, the difficult part has been seeing the scars left behind.

“Trying to have some normalcy out of this, with looking out the back door and seeing Weinbach, not houses,” says Shaw. “My wife and I both kind of have August 10 as a day. ‘Was that before or after the 10th?’ ‘Oh I think that was before the 10th’, or ‘After the 10th’.”

Moving forward, new gas detectors and an upgraded gas meter for both Tracy and Shaw will help them stay alert, and not take anything for granted.

“It’s supposed to expose any leakage and shut it off,” says Tracy. Shaw adds, “That’s what it was, I don’t want to just assume my gas is fine. So, yeah, it’s made us a bit more aware.”

CenterPoint Energy also released a statement, saying their tests indicated no issues on their system, adding that findings from the investigation support the conclusion that the incident occurred outside of CenterPoint’s system. Eyewitness News did reach out to CenterPoint, and they say they will not comment further, including on whether or not crews were called to the area for possible leaks leading up to the August 10 explosion.