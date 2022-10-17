POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced temporary road closures beginning on or around October 24 on State Road 62 in Posey County.

According to a release, CenterPoint Energy/High Country Construction will be performing spot improvements along State Road 62 near Green Valley Drive. Lanes will be closed temporarily in both directions, and traffic will be controlled by a flagger during the closures.

Daily work is expected to last from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the project is expected to be completed by the end of the week.