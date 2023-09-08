HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials say drivers can expect road closures on KY 351 at the US 41 overpass next week as crews continue to construct a new overpass bridge in the area as part of Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

To accommodate the work, KY 351 will be reduced to one lane in the area, and southbound US 41 will be reduced to one lane at the overpass. The closures are scheduled for 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on September 11 and 12.

Officials also say residents in the area can expect noise in the area due to demolition work.