cMoe outdoor sand box exhibit hits a snag

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An attempt by the Children’s Museum of Evansville to create an outdoor exhibit downtown hit a snag Thursday.

cMOE had closed off 5th Street near its facility to build a block-long sand box to give kids more room to play and to make socially distancing easier.

The museum had hoped to open the exhibit next week, but that is suddenly in question. Crews working on a nearby fiber optic line had to dig up a portion of the road and unfortunately piled a lot of the dirt on the museum’s sand. Now instead of nice, clean sand, the museum has a large sand box with a lot of dirt mixed in.

The museum has not said what it plans to do and when or if the sand box will open.

(This story was originally published on July 9, 2020)

