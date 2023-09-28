HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials announced the Children’s Museum of Evansville raised around $5 million through various donors to help re-imagine and expand museum exhibits and programs through their Play it Forward campaign.

The Play it Forward Campaign had the goal to raise $6.5 million to build a new mobile museum and an outdoor rooftop dinosaur garden. The museum will also use the funding to refresh the water play area to include a tow story climbing area, make the theater brighter and wheelchair accessible and other exhibit redesigns.

Officials say they are also celebrating the museum’s 17th birthday and they anticipate welcoming its one millionth explorer in October.